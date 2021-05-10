Attendance for Braves’ weekend series topped 100,000

The Braves drew more than 100,000 fans for a weekend series at Truist Park as the team returned to full seating capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The combined announced attendance of 107,633 for the three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies included the two largest single-game crowds in MLB this season: 38,952 on Friday night and 39,852 on Saturday night.
The largest crowd in the majors previously this year was 38,238 for the Texas Rangers’ home opener on April 5. The Rangers were the first MLB team to reopen its stadium to 100% capacity, and the Braves became the second.
Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller had said last week that the team expected to be “at or near sellout” for the Friday and Saturday games at 41,000-seat Truist Park. Per MLB policy, the announced attendance reflects tickets sold, whether used or not, and doesn’t include complimentary tickets.
The attendance Sunday night was smaller than for the first two games in the series: 28,829.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
The homestand continues with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, starting Tuesday night, with smaller crowds expected. The Braves have a considerable inventory of tickets still available for all three games against the Jays.
The weekend series against the Phillies marked the first time since October 2019 that the Braves played regular-season or post-season games before 100% seating capacity. They played a shortened regular season without fans in attendance last year and limited attendance to 33% and then 50% of full capacity in the first month of this season.