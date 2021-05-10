Attendance for Braves’ weekend series topped 100,000

The largest crowd in the majors previously this year was 38,238 for the Texas Rangers’ home opener on April 5. The Rangers were the first MLB team to reopen its stadium to 100% capacity, and the Braves became the second.

Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller had said last week that the team expected to be “at or near sellout” for the Friday and Saturday games at 41,000-seat Truist Park. Per MLB policy, the announced attendance reflects tickets sold, whether used or not, and doesn’t include complimentary tickets.