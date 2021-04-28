Braves, Atlanta United say they’ll return to 100% attendance in May

AMB Sports & Entertainment, parent company of Atlanta United and the Falcons, also said the Falcons intend to be at full capacity for the start of the NFL season in the fall.

“We are excited to bring our fans back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Steve Cannon, AMBSE’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Given the increased opportunity for Georgians to be vaccinated, the abundant health protocols we have in place at the stadium and the interest from our season-ticket members, we felt that now is the right time to reopen the stadium in full capacity allowing all our season-ticket members a chance to enjoy watching their teams in person. We will continue to follow the necessary precautions to give fans a safe and clean environment.”

Schiller and Cannon were not immediately available for comment beyond their statements, according to the Braves and AMBSE, respectively. The organizations coordinated the timing of their announcements.

The Hawks, who currently are allowing 3,000 fans per game at State Farm Arena, haven’t announced any change in that policy. They have said previously that the attendance limit could be increased if the team reaches the playoffs.

The Braves limited Truist Park’s seating capacity to 33% for this season’s first homestand before increasing it to 50% -- or a maximum of about 20,500 fans in the 41,000-seat stadium -- for the start of the second homestand last week. The Braves drew announced crowds of 19,258 on Friday, 20,693 for a Sunday doubleheader, 17,956 on Monday and 17,603 on Tuesday.

Atlanta United limited attendance to 50% in the lower two levels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- or a maximum of about 21,500 fans --for its first two matches there this season. The team drew announced crowds of 20,335 on Saturday and 17,533 on Tuesday.

More to come on this story.