Georgia Tech increases attendance cap at Russ Chandler Stadium

Georgia Tech has increased capacity for Russ Chandler Stadium by 450 for the remainder of the season, starting with the team’s three-game series against Clemson that begins Friday.
The seats will go on sale at 1p.m. Wednesday on the Tech website, available in groups of two on a single-game basis. Fans who have purchased tickets previously will have access prior to that time. There are seven home games remaining, including one against Georgia on May 16.
“We’re excited and grateful that based on current trends with the spread of Covid-19, we are able to safely welcome more fans to Mac Nease Baseball Park beginning this weekend,” Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said in a statement.
In accordance with recommended social-distancing guidelines recommended, Tech began the season at approximately 20% of capacity of the 3,718. Box scores have listed attendance as 713, which is 19.2% of capacity. Adding 450 would raise the limit to 1,163, or 31.3% of capacity.
Last fall, Tech limited attendance at home football games to 20% of 55,000-seat Bobby Dodd Stadium.
At Georgia, Foley Field has had attendance capped this season at 600 in the 2,760-seat park, 21.7%.
The Braves began the season limiting attendance at Truist Park to 33% but will open it up to the full capacity of about 41,000 starting on Friday. Likewise, Atlanta United will open up its attendance to 100% of its typical soccer configuration in the lower two levels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning with its May 15 match against Montreal. Prior to the increase to 100%, the Braves had lifted its capacity from its initial 33% to 50%.
The Tech athletic department has previously communicated that it plans to be at full capacity for the football season this fall.
