Georgia Tech increases attendance cap at Russ Chandler Stadium

At Georgia, Foley Field has had attendance capped this season at 600 in the 2,760-seat park, 21.7%.

The Braves began the season limiting attendance at Truist Park to 33% but will open it up to the full capacity of about 41,000 starting on Friday. Likewise, Atlanta United will open up its attendance to 100% of its typical soccer configuration in the lower two levels of Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning with its May 15 match against Montreal. Prior to the increase to 100%, the Braves had lifted its capacity from its initial 33% to 50%.

The Tech athletic department has previously communicated that it plans to be at full capacity for the football season this fall.

