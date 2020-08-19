Georgia Tech will limit attendance to 11,000 in Bobby Dodd Stadium

The plan for student tickets will be e-mailed to students in the near future. Information for seating for team members’ families is also being finalized.

Tailgating will be permitted on campus, although the school’s social-distancing guidelines will apply to school-controlled parking areas.

Tech’s attendance protocol is in line with Georgia, which will limit capacity in Sanford Stadium to 20-25%. MLB has not allowed fans in its stadiums, and the Falcons recently announced that no fans will be permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium through the month of September.

Unrelated to the safety precautions, alcohol will be sold for the first time throughout the stadium. The athletic department ran a test of alcohol sales at baseball games at Russ Chandler Stadium in the spring and deemed it a success. Prior to this season, alcohol sales were restricted to premium-seating areas.

By its revised schedule, Tech is scheduled to play six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, starting with Central Florida Sept. 19 in the second week of the season.