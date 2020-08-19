Georgia Tech will limit attendance to 11,000 in Bobby Dodd Stadium

Georgia Tech will restrict attendance at games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall to 20% of capacity, the athletic department announced Wednesday. That’s a limit of 11,000 in the 55,000-seat stadium, a measure taken to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Fans will be required to wear masks within the stadium, although in suites that regulation will be left to the suite owners. They’ll also be required to sit in their assigned seats and not interact with fans in other clusters.
Priority for tickets will be given first to season-ticket holders who have opted in for the season, with Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points determining the order of distribution within that group.
Holders of the Stinger Mobile Pass will follow season-ticket holders. If tickets remain, they will be available to purchasers of single-game tickets.
Tickets will be distributed in clusters generally ranging from 2-8 tickets in locations to allow for social distancing.
The plan for student tickets will be e-mailed to students in the near future. Information for seating for team members’ families is also being finalized.
Tailgating will be permitted on campus, although the school’s social-distancing guidelines will apply to school-controlled parking areas.
Tech’s attendance protocol is in line with Georgia, which will limit capacity in Sanford Stadium to 20-25%. MLB has not allowed fans in its stadiums, and the Falcons recently announced that no fans will be permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium through the month of September.
Unrelated to the safety precautions, alcohol will be sold for the first time throughout the stadium. The athletic department ran a test of alcohol sales at baseball games at Russ Chandler Stadium in the spring and deemed it a success. Prior to this season, alcohol sales were restricted to premium-seating areas.
By its revised schedule, Tech is scheduled to play six home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, starting with Central Florida Sept. 19 in the second week of the season.