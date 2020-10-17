No. 1 Clemson overpowers Georgia Tech in historic fashion

Tech was able to intercept Lawrence, ending his streak of passes without an interception at 366, leaving him 13 shy of the ACC record. Under heavy pressure, Lawrence’s throw was picked off by cornerback Zamari Walton. It gave the Jackets the ball with 1:45 left in the first quarter, trailing 17-7. On the Clemson 46-yard line, Tech had an opening to cut the deficit to one possession. However, after gaining eight yards on the first play of the drive on a carry by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the Tigers stuffed the Jackets on the next three plays and regained possession on downs at their 38.

Lawrence, a Cartersville High grad, took over from there, leading the Tigers on a 62-yard touchdown drive finished with a 34-yard pass to tight end Dallas Allen set up by a fake toss that created a wide alley down the middle of the field. Clemson took a 24-7 lead a little less than three minutes into the second quarter, the beginning of a period of play the likes of which Grant Field has not witnessed in a century -- and perhaps ever.

The combination of the Jackets offense sputtering while taking little time off the clock, Lawrence peppering the Tech defense with darts and Clemson taking advantage of its speed advantage across the field fueled a quarter in which the Tigers outscored Tech 35-0 and outgained the Jackets 286-32. Lawrence fired balls with pinpoint accuracy, connecting with well-covered targets. He finished the game 24-for-33 for 404 yards and five touchdowns against the one interception.

Clemson gained 671 yards, also a school record for a Tech opponent. Tech’s only score was a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jeff Sims to wide receiver Jalen Camp that briefly tied the score at 7-7. On the next play from scrimmage, Carter found wide receiver Amari Rodgers running away from coverage for an 83-yard touchdown pass.

For Tech, it was a reversal of its 46-27 win over Louisville on Oct. 9, in which the Jackets continued to move the ball, were effective in the red zone and didn’t turn the ball over while creating three takeaways for the first double-digit win in Collins' tenure.

The Jackets were unable to move the ball effectively Saturday, finishing with 204 yards of offense, ending their streak of games with 400 yards of total offense at four. They also turned the ball over three times.

Saturday’s game, played before 11,000, brought with it a significant injury, as well. Freshman right tackle Jordan Williams, who has been an effective part of the offense, had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter and appeared to have suffered an injury to his right knee.