Jordan Meka’s transfer portal entry ‘mutual decision’

Meka put his name into the transfer database last week. Meka was on the roster for three seasons, but had difficulty making it into the rotation for former coach Josh Pastner. This past season, he played for a total of 52 minutes in 10 games, scoring four points with 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Mount Bethel Christian Academy coach Cal Boyd said he was hopeful for Meka to be able to play for a season for Stoudamire to determine if he could fit into the new scheme and potentially earn his degree from Tech.