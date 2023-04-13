Jordan Meka’s transfer portal entry ‘mutual decision’

Former Georgia Tech forward Jordan Meka’s departure from the team was a mutual decision between him and new coach Damon Stoudamire, Meka’s high school coach told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Meka put his name into the transfer database last week. Meka was on the roster for three seasons, but had difficulty making it into the rotation for former coach Josh Pastner. This past season, he played for a total of 52 minutes in 10 games, scoring four points with 15 rebounds and four blocks.
Mount Bethel Christian Academy coach Cal Boyd said he was hopeful for Meka to be able to play for a season for Stoudamire to determine if he could fit into the new scheme and potentially earn his degree from Tech.
“Sometimes, coaches, I think they obviously want to get their guys and move on pretty quickly,” Boyd said. “I think it was sort of just a mutual decision for this to happen.”
Boyd said that Meka, an athletic 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-1 wingspan who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, has received interest from mid-major schools since going in the portal, including James Madison.
“He’s obviously got to find a place where he can get on the floor,” Boyd said. “If he can get on the floor and display his talents and just be a walking double-double, then I think he can play overseas somewhere professionally and do that overseas and move on to the next chapter of his life.”
Meka is one of five scholarship players who have gone into the portal since Stoudamire’s hire.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author