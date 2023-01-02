Jahmyr Gibbs announces decision to enter 2023 NFL draft

Gibbs signed with Georgia Tech in 2020 out of Dalton High School. He spent two seasons with the Yellow Jackets before entering the transfer portal days after the end of the 2021 season with two years of eligibility remaining. He had 232 carries for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns with 59 receptions for 768 yards and five touchdowns for Georgia Tech.

In his sophomore season at Tech, Gibbs was First-team All-ACC all-purpose back, second-team All-ACC specialist and third-team All-ACC running back. He was honorable mention All-ACC as a freshman.