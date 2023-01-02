Jahmyr Gibbs announces decision to enter 2023 NFL draft

Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech, announced Monday that he will leave school early to enter the NFL Draft.
Gibbs made the announcement with quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., considered sure first-round picks.
Gibbs, who could be a late first-round pick, led Alabama in rushing with 926 yards and receiving with 44 catches this season. He had 10 touchdowns, seven rushing and three receiving. Gibbs had 15 carries for 76 yards in Alabama’s 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
Gibbs signed with Georgia Tech in 2020 out of Dalton High School. He spent two seasons with the Yellow Jackets before entering the transfer portal days after the end of the 2021 season with two years of eligibility remaining. He had 232 carries for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns with 59 receptions for 768 yards and five touchdowns for Georgia Tech.
In his sophomore season at Tech, Gibbs was First-team All-ACC all-purpose back, second-team All-ACC specialist and third-team All-ACC running back. He was honorable mention All-ACC as a freshman.
The 2023 NFL draft will be held April 27-29.
About the Author