ajc logo
X

Jahmyr Gibbs announces decision to enter 2023 NFL draft

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech, announced Monday that he will leave school early to enter the NFL Draft.

Gibbs made the announcement with quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., considered sure first-round picks.

Gibbs, who could be a late first-round pick, led Alabama in rushing with 926 yards and receiving with 44 catches this season. He had 10 touchdowns, seven rushing and three receiving. Gibbs had 15 carries for 76 yards in Alabama’s 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

Gibbs signed with Georgia Tech in 2020 out of Dalton High School. He spent two seasons with the Yellow Jackets before entering the transfer portal days after the end of the 2021 season with two years of eligibility remaining. He had 232 carries for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns with 59 receptions for 768 yards and five touchdowns for Georgia Tech.

In his sophomore season at Tech, Gibbs was First-team All-ACC all-purpose back, second-team All-ACC specialist and third-team All-ACC running back. He was honorable mention All-ACC as a freshman.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held April 27-29.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons used Isaiah Oliver in new role at safety Sunday against the Cardinals19h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud

Credit: Rick Scuteri

TCU earns championship berth after besting Michigan in electric Fiesta Bowl

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Nolan Smith gets Dawgs hyped before kickoff

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Nolan Smith gets Dawgs hyped before kickoff

Credit: Daniel Wilson

Georgia State shows growth in win over South Alabama
The Latest

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech turnovers lead to pummeling by No. 13 Virginia
Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season
Rigorous practices precede Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 13 Virginia
Featured

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican
50m ago
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top