If Georgia Tech beats UGA, Brent Key makes $100K for win milestone

A win for Georgia Tech over No. 6 Georgia would be big for Brent Key in more ways than one.

Key, Tech’s second-year coach, is in line to make a $100,000 bonus for one more victory this season, a bonus not tied to a win over Tech’s most-fierce rival but for what be the team’s eighth victory of the regular season. Key already stands to make a $50,000 bonus for the Yellow Jackets (7-4) being eligible for a bowl game,

Currently making an annual base salary of $2.9 million, a salary which will increase to $3 million on Jan. 1, Key can also earn bonuses for his team’s academic progress rating (up to $100,000 if that rating reaches 970) or if he is named national coach of the year ($50,000) or ACC coach of the year ($25,000). The 46-year-old missed performance incentives based on making the College Football Playoff, reaching 10 regular-season wins and reaching and/or winning the ACC title game.