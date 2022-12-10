Brent Key’s deal with Georgia Tech: 5 years, $15 million

It will help Key fulfill his goal, stated at his introductory news conference, to “hire the best staff possible to teach, to coach these young men and recruit the best players that fit here at Georgia Tech.”

Tech’s 10 on-field assistant coaches earned a combined $3.9 million in 2022, according to a USA Today database. Among the eight ACC schools obligated to release coaches salary data through open-records requests, it was eighth. If Key were to increase the pool for assistant coaches by the same 32% that the entire pool has been increased, the new allotment would be about $5.2 million. Compared against USA Today’s data for 2022 assistant-coach pools, that would rank sixth in the ACC behind Clemson ($6.5 million), Florida State and North Carolina ($6 million each) and Virginia Tech and N.C. State ($5.4 million) and ahead of Virginia ($4.4 million) and Louisville ($4.2 million).

The buyout terms are far more favorable to Tech than the ones in Collins’ deal. Collins was owed 100% of the remaining value of the contract through the fourth year – meaning he was due a reported $11.4 million for the final three years of the seven-year deal. The terms and length of the contract that former AD Todd Stansbury awarded Collins to succeed Paul Johnson were part of the frustration with him that, as Collins’ tenure floundered, helped lead to his dismissal.

Key receives all of the remaining money on the contract only if he is dismissed by Dec. 31, 2023. The percentage drops to 70% in the second year, 60% in the third year and 50% for the remainder.

Key would owe $4 million were to leave in his first year, $3 million the next year, $2 million in 2025, $1 million in 2026 and nothing in the last year. Collins’ terms were similar.

The contract does offer Key a chance to add to his income through a variety of incentives. They include $100,000 for an eight-win season and another $100,000 for a 10-win season. If the Jackets win six regular-season games and go to a bowl game (outside of the College Football Playoff), Key will earn $50,000 and an extra $50,000 if Tech wins the bowl game.

Similarly, Key will receive $50,000 for leading Tech into the ACC title game and another $50,000 for winning it.