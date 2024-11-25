Breaking: Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Tech’s Aaron Philo earns PFF top-rated QB in Week 13, ACC rookie of the week

Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr also honored
Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo (12) pushes for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Thursday, November 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo (12) pushes for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Thursday, November 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
43 minutes ago

Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo was named ACC rookie of the week, the league announced Monday.

In the Yellow Jackets’ 30-29 win over North Carolina State on Thursday, Philo logged career highs in passing yards (265), rushing yards (57) and total offense (322). Trailing by six with 90 seconds remaining in the game, he led Tech on a seven-play, 75-yard drive in 68 seconds, capped by his 18-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left that lifted Tech to the win.

His passing yards and yards of total offense were the most by a Tech true freshman since 2020.

Philo was also the top-rated quarterback in Week 13 among all Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. The freshman’s 93.7 rating bested Georgia State’s Christian Veilleux, who had a 93.6. Philo, an Athens native and Prince Avenue Christian graduate, had the third-best passing grade (93.3) and best grade on “big-time throws” among QBs with at least 30 passing attempts.

Tech kicker Aidan Birr was also honored Monday, as he was recognized by the ACC as its specialist of the week. Birr made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts in the win over N.C. State.

Birr became the first Jacket since 2010 to make three field goals from 40 yards or longer in a game.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Aaron Philo finishes off N.C. State with game-winning run
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Philo delivers go-ahead TD run with 22 seconds remaining to lift Georgia Tech past N.C...
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After surviving N.C. State, does Georgia Tech have enough for Georgia?
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Tech shouldn’t beat UGA, but does Tech know that?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Another top-10 opponent on tap for a Georgia Tech that has already beaten two this season1h ago
Buford wide receiver flips commitment to Georgia Tech from Louisville2h ago
Georgia Tech hires Cosh for associate AD of player management role
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dickens administration wants to dictate changes to city IG office
T.D. Jakes, megachurch pastor with ties to Atlanta, suffers medical emergency 2h ago
Predicting Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves