Tech’s Aaron Philo earns PFF top-rated QB in Week 13, ACC rookie of the week

Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo was named ACC rookie of the week, the league announced Monday.
In the Yellow Jackets’ 30-29 win over North Carolina State on Thursday, Philo logged career highs in passing yards (265), rushing yards (57) and total offense (322). Trailing by six with 90 seconds remaining in the game, he led Tech on a seven-play, 75-yard drive in 68 seconds, capped by his 18-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left that lifted Tech to the win.
His passing yards and yards of total offense were the most by a Tech true freshman since 2020.
Philo was also the top-rated quarterback in Week 13 among all Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. The freshman’s 93.7 rating bested Georgia State’s Christian Veilleux, who had a 93.6. Philo, an Athens native and Prince Avenue Christian graduate, had the third-best passing grade (93.3) and best grade on “big-time throws” among QBs with at least 30 passing attempts.
Tech kicker Aidan Birr was also honored Monday, as he was recognized by the ACC as its specialist of the week. Birr made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts in the win over N.C. State.
Birr became the first Jacket since 2010 to make three field goals from 40 yards or longer in a game.
About the Author