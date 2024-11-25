Tech’s Aaron Philo earns PFF top-rated QB in Week 13, ACC rookie of the week

Philo was also the top-rated quarterback in Week 13 among all Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. The freshman’s 93.7 rating bested Georgia State’s Christian Veilleux, who had a 93.6. Philo, an Athens native and Prince Avenue Christian graduate, had the third-best passing grade (93.3) and best grade on “big-time throws” among QBs with at least 30 passing attempts.

Tech kicker Aidan Birr was also honored Monday, as he was recognized by the ACC as its specialist of the week. Birr made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts in the win over N.C. State.

Birr became the first Jacket since 2010 to make three field goals from 40 yards or longer in a game.