Glynn Academy tight end pledges to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Georgia Tech added another piece to its 2024 signing class Tuesday morning with the commitment of Brunswick High senior David Prince.

Prince is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end who doesn’t yet have a rating in the 247Sports Composite. He caught 28 passes for 607 yards and hauled in seven touchdowns for the Red Terrors in 2022 and also played outside linebacker.

Prince was a first-team all-region selection for 2-6A and is reported to hold scholarship offers from Arkansas, Central Florida and Virginia Tech, among others.

Tech now has nine commitments toward the 2024 signing class, which ranks 39th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

