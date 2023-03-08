Georgia Tech’s season ends after rally falls short vs. Pitt in ACC Tournament

Against a defense that went into the game ranked third in the ACC in defensive field-goal percentage, the Jackets had trouble creating open shots for each other and saw several possessions go deep into the shot clock.

Pittsburgh 89, Georgia Tech 81

Tech trailed 44-31 at the half, having shot 11-for-30 from the field and 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Tech had cut an eight-point lead to five when a steal by forward Ja’von Franklin turned into a layup by forward Jalon Moore. On Pitt’s next possession, guard Lance Terry deflected a midcourt pass that Moore had a chance to secure the ball for a steal and potential fast break. But he was unable, Pitt recovered and then Blake Hinson made a 3 to return the lead to eight points, a swing of five points.

But, like Tuesday, when the Jackets rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to advance past Florida State, Tech punched back with force. A ferocious charge early in the second half elevated the Jackets from their 13-point halftime deficit into the lead at 52-50, enabled by a phenomenal stretch of play by Franklin in which he had three steals that set up fast-break baskets, including one in which he threw down a reverse dunk.

Pitt took back the lead and pushed the lead to as many as nine, but couldn’t extricate itself of the Jackets until the final 10 seconds of the game, as guard Kyle Sturdivant led a determined charge. The senior point guard scored 12 points in the final eight minutes of the game, including a basket with 22.2 seconds left that cut Pitt’s lead to four, at 85-81.

Franklin finished with a team-high 19 points and 15 rebounds, along with six steals and four assists. Sturdivant had 16 points, with eight rebounds against two turnovers. The Jackets scored 50 points in the second half, shooting 52.8% from the field (19-for-36) in the final 20 minutes.