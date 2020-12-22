Georgia Tech’s Pressley Harvin chosen first-team All-ACC

Harvin’s specialty was high-hanging punts that gave Jackets gunners time to race downfield and force fair catches or limit returns. Of Harvin’s 45 punts, only eight were returned with the longest at 18 yards. Of the remaining 37, 21 were fair caught. He controlled his distance well enough to keep all but three punts out of the end zone for touchbacks. Twenty-two of his punts traveled 50 yards or more.

Harvin, who Monday announced his plans to forgo his second senior season and pursue an NFL career, also was included Tuesday among the three finalists for the Ray Guy Award for the nation’s top punter. The others are Jake Camarda of Georgia and Lou Hedley of Miami.

A stunning playmaker, Gibbs averaged 138.3 all-purpose yards in seven games, which ranks fourth in the ACC. His candidacy for conference honors undoubtedly was hampered by his missing three games, including the final two because of a hamstring injury.