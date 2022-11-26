Georgia Tech’s mistakes play key role in loss to Georgia

The Yellow Jackets forced a three-and-out on Georgia’s first possession and were again marching.

On first-and-10 at its 41, Gibson threw to Leonard, who was running open down the middle of the field near Georgia’s 40-yard line. Leonard appeared to look around as he tried to catch the ball. The pass fell incomplete. The drive stalled with the Jackets losing a chance to build on their surprising lead.

Tech’s second big mistake happened on the ensuing punt. Tech’s Sirad Bryant threw down a Georgia player on the return. That was legal. But then Bryant appeared to attempt to spear with his helmet the Georgia player. The targeting penalty gave the Bulldogs an additional 15 yards, moving them to the 44-yard line. The drive ended with a 30-yard field that cut Tech’s lead to 7-3 with 18 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

Tech’s special teams, a problem under previous coach Geoff Collins, were again responsible for the next mistake that Georgia punished. Facing fourth-and-5 on its 30-yard line, Tech punter David Shanahan dropped the low snap. He was tackled by several Bulldogs at the 17-yard line. Georgia capitalized with a 1-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal from Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers to increase its lead to 20-7 with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Perhaps wilting under the pressure, running back Jamie Felix fumbled on first-and-10 at Tech’s 25-yard line on its next possession. Georgia’s Robert Beal recovered. The Bulldogs took advantage by converting a 36-yard field goal to take a 23-7 lead with 4:11 remaining in the third.

“You’re looking at two consecutive series where the ball, field position-wise, never really crossed the 30,” Key said. “We’re playing with one hand tied behind our back with that.”