Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff

Tech fired Collins on Sept. 26 and appointed Key as interim head coach. The interim tag came off Key’s title Nov. 29, three days after Tech’s final game of the season. Since then, Key has made several changes to his coaching staff, but these are the first among the coaches on defense.

Key quickly began to change his offensive staff, announcing Nov. 30 that offensive coordinator Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander would not return. Key hired Buster Faulkner to replace Long and Josh Crawford to replace Alexander. Faulkner was hired from Georgia, where he is an offensive quality-control assistant working with the Bulldogs as they complete their season Monday night in the College Football Playoff Championship game. Crawford was receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky.

Key also hired Norval McKenzie as Tech’s running backs coach in mid-December. McKenzie, who played at McEachern High School, held the same position at Vanderbilt before joining Key’s staff. He is a former player for the Commodores.

Also last month, Geep Wade joined Tech’s staff as offensive line coach after one season coaching that group at Appalachian State. Key was Tech’s offensive line coach when he was appointed interim coach.

In addition to those changes to the coaching staff, Key hired Josh Thompson as director of football operations and former Tech player Errin Joe as general manager. Key also made several changes to Tech’s football strength-and-conditioning staff, including his decision to replace Lewis Caralla with A.J. Artis.