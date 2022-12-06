BreakingNews
Georgia voting goes smoothly as election day winds down
ajc logo
X

Brent Key to hire A.J. Artis of South Florida as new strength coach

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has found his strength-and-conditioning coach. Pending a background check, Key has hired A.J. Artis, the director of strength and conditioning at South Florida, a person familiar with the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

Artis has been at USF since 2021 as part of the staff of coach Jeff Scott, who was fired in November. Before that, Artis was at Tennessee for three years, where for the 2020 season he was the director of football sports performance. There, he worked alongside Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke, who was running backs and then quarterbacks coach for the Volunteers.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The position is a significant one, as strength coaches are able to spend more time with players during the offseason than the on-field coaching staff and are charged with helping set the team culture. The close relationships that Tech players formed with former strength coach Lewis Caralla speak to the influence that strength coaches can have.

Artis, 29, was described by Scott as “a young man who has been seen as one of the rising stars in strength and conditioning for some time.”

Caralla led Tech’s strength-and-conditioning staff for the duration of former coach Geoff Collins’ tenure and was let go Wednesday, the day after Key was named full-time head coach. Caralla has joined the staff of new Charlotte coach Biff Poggi, according to Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Mets, Phillies spend big. Will Braves do same for Dansby Swanson? 1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
17h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Improvement paramount as Georgia Tech faces Georgia
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun ‘in great spirits’ following medical emergency
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun ‘in great spirits’ following medical emergency
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Danny Karnik

Improvement paramount as Georgia Tech faces Georgia
6h ago
5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum
17h ago
Brent Key opens a new chapter for Georgia Tech
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Election Day in Georgia: Where do I vote?
9h ago
Georgia voting goes smoothly with two hours until polls close
22h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top