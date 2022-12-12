ajc logo
Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Georgia Tech has hired Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade to take the same position coaching the Yellow Jackets, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday night.

Wade was apparently already at work Sunday evening, as Tech offensive line commit Benjamin Galloway posted a photo on his Twitter account of Wade and graduate assistant Nathan Brock visiting Galloway’s home. The hire was first reported earlier Sunday by Rivals.

Wade fills the spot that was vacated by coach Brent Key when he was promoted to interim coach in late September after the dismissal of coach Geoff Collins. Brock led the offensive line for the remainder of the season with Key’s assistance.

Wade, 44, has had a busy climb after finishing his playing career at Chattanooga in 2001. From 2002 to 2022, Wade has held 15 jobs at 12 different schools, including two more than once. Tech will be his 16th job at his 13th school. He has mostly coached offensive line, working his way up from Division II to FCS and then FBS. Not counting his one year as a GA at Tennessee in 2004, this is Wade’s first job at a power-conference school. All but one of his stops have been at schools in the Southeast. Wade’s first name is pronounced “jeep.”

This past season, Appalachian State finished third in the Sun Belt Conference in rushing offense at 204.4 yards per game. The Mountaineers’ 5.2 yards-per-rush average was highest in the league. Three linemen earned all-conference recognition. The year prior, the team averaged 189.1 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.

