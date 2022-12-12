Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade

Wade, 44, has had a busy climb after finishing his playing career at Chattanooga in 2001. From 2002 to 2022, Wade has held 15 jobs at 12 different schools, including two more than once. Tech will be his 16th job at his 13th school. He has mostly coached offensive line, working his way up from Division II to FCS and then FBS. Not counting his one year as a GA at Tennessee in 2004, this is Wade’s first job at a power-conference school. All but one of his stops have been at schools in the Southeast. Wade’s first name is pronounced “jeep.”

This past season, Appalachian State finished third in the Sun Belt Conference in rushing offense at 204.4 yards per game. The Mountaineers’ 5.2 yards-per-rush average was highest in the league. Three linemen earned all-conference recognition. The year prior, the team averaged 189.1 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.