Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager

After a year in the recruiting office at Alabama, former Georgia Tech offensive lineman and recruiting staffer Errin Joe is returning to his alma mater. Joe, who had served as assistant director of player personnel for the Crimson Tide for the past season, accepted a position at Tech to be general manager, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. The hire was first reported by Rivals.
Joe served as Tech’s associate director of player personnel in 2021, which followed three years as a graduate assistant. His work as a recruiter earned him recognition in August from On3, a college sports platform, as a rising star in the realm of recruiting and personnel. His rise up the ladder confirms that perception, as this actually is the third time in 12 months that a program has hired him away from another school.
Joe left Tech in January to be director of recruiting at Connecticut before Alabama brought him to Tuscaloosa, Ala., in March.
The final two years of his time as a GA were spent as an aide to Brent Key, then the offensive line coach and now the Yellow Jackets’ new head coach. Joe also played on the offensive line for the Yellow Jackets for former coach Paul Johnson and was a starter in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, helping Tech win the Orange Bowl in 2014.
