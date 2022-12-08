Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Joe served as Tech’s associate director of player personnel in 2021, which followed three years as a graduate assistant. His work as a recruiter earned him recognition in August from On3, a college sports platform, as a rising star in the realm of recruiting and personnel. His rise up the ladder confirms that perception, as this actually is the third time in 12 months that a program has hired him away from another school.

Joe left Tech in January to be director of recruiting at Connecticut before Alabama brought him to Tuscaloosa, Ala., in March.