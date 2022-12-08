BreakingNews
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
ajc logo
X

Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

After a year in the recruiting office at Alabama, former Georgia Tech offensive lineman and recruiting staffer Errin Joe is returning to his alma mater. Joe, who had served as assistant director of player personnel for the Crimson Tide for the past season, accepted a position at Tech to be general manager, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. The hire was first reported by Rivals.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Joe served as Tech’s associate director of player personnel in 2021, which followed three years as a graduate assistant. His work as a recruiter earned him recognition in August from On3, a college sports platform, as a rising star in the realm of recruiting and personnel. His rise up the ladder confirms that perception, as this actually is the third time in 12 months that a program has hired him away from another school.

Joe left Tech in January to be director of recruiting at Connecticut before Alabama brought him to Tuscaloosa, Ala., in March.

The final two years of his time as a GA were spent as an aide to Brent Key, then the offensive line coach and now the Yellow Jackets’ new head coach. Joe also played on the offensive line for the Yellow Jackets for former coach Paul Johnson and was a starter in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, helping Tech win the Orange Bowl in 2014.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Quarterback Desmond Ridder set to start for the Falcons
2h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s transfer-portal activity at lower end in ACC
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves trade prospects to Tigers, acquire coveted reliever Joe Jiménez
13h ago

Credit: AP

Braves trade prospects to Tigers, acquire coveted reliever Joe Jiménez
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Georgia Tech’s transfer-portal activity at lower end in ACC
4h ago
5 observations from Georgia Tech’s Brent Key’s introductory news conference
22h ago
Georgia Tech scholarship drive raises goal to $3.5 million
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
23h ago
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
5h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top