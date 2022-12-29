Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations

Crawford brings to the job significant experience coaching at the high school level in Georgia, which figures to benefit his recruiting work. The Western Kentucky role was Crawford’s first at the college level after coaching for 11 years (2010-20) at five Georgia high schools – Greater Atlanta Christian, Jefferson County High, Colquitt County High (twice), Lee County High and Valdosta High. In that span, he coached six wide receivers who earned all-state recognition. Crawford played at Morehouse.

Thompson was director of football operations at Louisville for the past four seasons. He was at Appalachian State the previous 10 seasons. The position can cover a wide array of responsibilities, including oversight of team travel, camps, meals and the budget, among other duties, and typically works closely with the head coach.

Thompson replaces Scott Wallace, who had been DFO for former coach Geoff Collins and stepped down at the end of the season.