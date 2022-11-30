Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long

New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key did not waste time in making changes to his staff. On Wednesday, his first full day as head coach, Key informed offensive coordinator Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength-and-conditioning coach Lewis Caralla that they will not be retained. The team released news of the changes Wednesday evening.
Long had just finished his first season running the Tech offense replacing Dave Patenaude. The Yellow Jackets finished 93rd in total offense (367.3 yards per game) and 95th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game) last year, but dropped to 114th (324.8 yards per game) and 125th (17.2 points per game) this season. Alexander coached with Long previously at Arizona State and Notre Dame and was hired after Kerry Dixon left Tech for a position with the Baltimore Ravens.
Caralla was one of the initial hires made by former coach Geoff Collins upon his hire in December 2018. Known for, among other traits, his enthusiasm and commitment to going through the same workouts that players did, Caralla became a popular and beloved figure within the team and fan base.
