ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key did not waste time in making changes to his staff. On Wednesday, his first full day as head coach, Key informed offensive coordinator Chip Long, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and strength-and-conditioning coach Lewis Caralla that they will not be retained. The team released news of the changes Wednesday evening.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Long had just finished his first season running the Tech offense replacing Dave Patenaude. The Yellow Jackets finished 93rd in total offense (367.3 yards per game) and 95th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game) last year, but dropped to 114th (324.8 yards per game) and 125th (17.2 points per game) this season. Alexander coached with Long previously at Arizona State and Notre Dame and was hired after Kerry Dixon left Tech for a position with the Baltimore Ravens.

Caralla was one of the initial hires made by former coach Geoff Collins upon his hire in December 2018. Known for, among other traits, his enthusiasm and commitment to going through the same workouts that players did, Caralla became a popular and beloved figure within the team and fan base.

Story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Now the head coach, what’s next for Georgia Tech’s Brent Key4h ago

Credit: Special to the AJC

This former Dawg will cheer for Tigers in SEC Championship
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The right man for a tough job – Brent Key, Georgia Tech head coach

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The right man for a tough job – Brent Key, Georgia Tech head coach
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Now the head coach, what’s next for Georgia Tech’s Brent Key
4h ago
Eley, Brooks, Thomas highlight Georgia Tech’s All-ACC selections
10h ago
Read Georgia Tech’s news release announcing hire of Brent Key
12h ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top