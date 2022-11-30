Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Long had just finished his first season running the Tech offense replacing Dave Patenaude. The Yellow Jackets finished 93rd in total offense (367.3 yards per game) and 95th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game) last year, but dropped to 114th (324.8 yards per game) and 125th (17.2 points per game) this season. Alexander coached with Long previously at Arizona State and Notre Dame and was hired after Kerry Dixon left Tech for a position with the Baltimore Ravens.

Caralla was one of the initial hires made by former coach Geoff Collins upon his hire in December 2018. Known for, among other traits, his enthusiasm and commitment to going through the same workouts that players did, Caralla became a popular and beloved figure within the team and fan base.