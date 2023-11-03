Georgia Tech-Virginia: TV, online, radio information

The Yellow Jackets are 4-14-1 all-time in Charlottesville and have lost their past four there. The Cavaliers’ past three losses this season each has been by three points, including a loss in overtime Saturday at Miami. Two weeks ago, Virginia defeated North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

But this is a big game on the Jackets’ road to bowl eligibility. That incentive could be enough to stop the madness of alternating wins and losses.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia

Records: Georgia Tech 4-4 (3-2 ACC), Virginia 2-6 (1-3)

Television: The CW Network will televise the game (which can be seen on Peachtree TV in the Atlanta TV market). Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Treavor Scales as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 984 (Tech, app only) and Ch. 204 (Virginia).

Online: RamblinWreck.com.