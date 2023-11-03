Georgia Tech-Virginia: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech’s roller-coaster ride continues Saturday at Virginia. Based on the pattern of this season, the game should be Tech’s turn to lose. Add to that the Yellow Jackets’ history in Charlottesville, and that provides more reason for concern.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-14-1 all-time in Charlottesville and have lost their past four there. The Cavaliers’ past three losses this season each has been by three points, including a loss in overtime Saturday at Miami. Two weeks ago, Virginia defeated North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

But this is a big game on the Jackets’ road to bowl eligibility. That incentive could be enough to stop the madness of alternating wins and losses.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia

Records: Georgia Tech 4-4 (3-2 ACC), Virginia 2-6 (1-3)

Television: The CW Network will televise the game (which can be seen on Peachtree TV in the Atlanta TV market). Tom Werme will handle play-by-play, with James Bates as the analyst and Treavor Scales as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 984 (Tech, app only) and Ch. 204 (Virginia).

Online: RamblinWreck.com.

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

