Georgia Tech upsets Florida State for ACC championship

To a season that has already surpassed the expectations of nearly all, Tech (17-8) piled on some hardware that has rarely come its way. FSU (16-6) fell short in its bid for a repeat championship after being awarded the 2020 championship having finished first in the regular season as the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Wright and Alvarado, the lone remaining members of coach Josh Pastner’s first signing class, exulted with teammates as confetti shot out of canons and balloons fell from the Greensboro Coliseum rafters. Alvarado fell to the ground as time expired. The two struggled and grew through back-to-back seasons in the ACC as freshmen and sophomores before achieving the team’s first winning record in ACC play since 2004 last year, joined by transfers Bubba Wright and Jordan Usher.

Whatever happens in the NCAA tournament – the team will learn its place in the bracket Sunday – their place in Tech basketball history is secure. The path to the title was highly unordinary, as the Jackets beat only 13th-seeded Miami in the quarterfinals before advancing to the final when top-seeded Virginia withdrew because of a positive COVID test. Still, on Saturday night, the Jackets took down a team with Final Four potential to claim the trophy, and did so for the second time this season, no less.

Pretty good work for a team picked to finish ninth in the conference.