Tech will play its first NCAA Tournament game Friday

Georgia Tech will make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2010 on Friday and will play Loyola Chicago in a first-round matchup. The Yellow Jackets, after winning the ACC championship on Saturday night in Greensboro, N.C., were awarded a No. 9 seed opposite the Ramblers’ No. 8 seed.
The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner of the Illinois-Drexel game, a 1-16 matchup.
Georgia Tech earned an automatic bid after winning the ACC Tournament. Loyola, which made a memorable Final Four run in 2018, is back in the NCAAs for a third straight tournament.
Story will be updated.