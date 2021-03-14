X

Tech will play its first NCAA Tournament game Friday

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado holds the winners trophy as he and his teammates celebrate their 80-75 win over Florida State in the ACC championship game Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Greensboro, N.C. (Gerry Broome/AP)
Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado holds the winners trophy as he and his teammates celebrate their 80-75 win over Florida State in the ACC championship game Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Greensboro, N.C. (Gerry Broome/AP)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Credit: Gerry Broome

Georgia Tech | 9 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech will make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2010 on Friday and will play Loyola Chicago in a first-round matchup. The Yellow Jackets, after winning the ACC championship on Saturday night in Greensboro, N.C., were awarded a No. 9 seed opposite the Ramblers’ No. 8 seed.

The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner of the Illinois-Drexel game, a 1-16 matchup.

Georgia Tech earned an automatic bid after winning the ACC Tournament. Loyola, which made a memorable Final Four run in 2018, is back in the NCAAs for a third straight tournament.

Story will be updated.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.