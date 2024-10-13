Georgia Tech, UGA football ties were all over North Oconee-Eastside battle

North Oconee and Eastside had an elite battle on Friday that full of ties to the state’s prominent college football programs.
Junior quarterback Harrison Faulkner, son of Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, led the Titans to an 80-yard game-winning drive capped with a touchdown pass to Khamari Brooks, who recently picked up an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.
“It all starts with Harrison,” North Oconee coach Tyler Aurandt said after the 40-35 Titans victory. “He’s such a competitor and his ability to extend plays and make throws. He’s one of the best that I’ll ever coach.”
Faulkner recorded 306 yards and five touchdowns, less than a day ahead of his dad being part of Georgia Tech’s equally exciting last-minute 41-34 win over North Carolina.
Another Georgia Tech tie came opposite North Oconee, with Yellow Jackets commit Jayden Barr playing for Eastside. A 3-yard touchdown run by Barr tied the game 28-28 during the third quarter. However, on the next possession, North Oconee scored when Faulker connected with wide receiver Landon Roldan, who is a three-star prospect committed to Georgia. Roldan recorded a total of 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Barr ran 26 times for 122 yards and five touchdowns.
North Oconee is located in Bogart, Georgia, just outside of Athens, where UGA is located.