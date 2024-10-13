Georgia Tech, UGA football ties were all over North Oconee-Eastside battle

North Oconee and Eastside had an elite battle on Friday that full of ties to the state’s prominent college football programs.

Junior quarterback Harrison Faulkner, son of Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, led the Titans to an 80-yard game-winning drive capped with a touchdown pass to Khamari Brooks, who recently picked up an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.

“It all starts with Harrison,” North Oconee coach Tyler Aurandt said after the 40-35 Titans victory. “He’s such a competitor and his ability to extend plays and make throws. He’s one of the best that I’ll ever coach.”