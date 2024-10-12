Friday highlights: Lee Co. ends state’s longest win streak; Milton handles Gainesville

Lee, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, ended Thomas County Central’s 20-game winning streak last month. Coffee, ranked No. 3, had won 21 straight games. The only previous team to stop two 20-game winning streaks was 2001 Crisp County.

Milton, the No. 1 team in Class 5A, defeated No. 6 Gainesville 42-24. Gainesville had been 15-0 in region games and 26-0 in regular-season games since hiring Josh Niblett as coach in 2022. Milton (8-0, 4-0) leads Region 7, although No. 7 Roswell (6-1, 3-0) remains close.

Valdosta, the No. 4 team in Class 6A, moved closer to its first region title in the highest class since 2011 with a 7-3 victory over No. 10 Colquitt County. Valdosta (7-0, 2-0) beat then-No. 4 Camden County last week and is now alone in first place in Region 1.

Class 4A featured two major showdowns.

In one, No. 5 North Oconee beat No. 7 Eastside 40-35. It was the Titans’ 28th straight region victory. The game-winning touchdown came on Buster Faulkner’s 3-yard pass to Khamari Brooks with 19 seconds left. North Oconee (8-0, 4-0) is alone in first in Region 8 and likely headed for its fourth straight region championship.

In the other top 4A matchup, unranked Ware County stunned second-ranked Benedictine 38-14. Benedictine led 14-3 in the first half. Ware entered 3-3 but with losses to two Florida teams and to Coffee. A perennial contender, Ware has beaten Benedictine three of the past five seasons.

In Class A Division I, No. 2 Dublin of Class A Division I beat No. 6 Northeast 21-7, and No. 7 Thomasville beat No. 3 Fitzgerald 23-8.

In Class A Division II, No. 3 Brooks County trounced No. 4 Clinch County 42-12. Brooks (4-3, 2-0) still must face No. 1 Irwin County in Region 2.

Rockmart, the No. 6 team in Class 2A, kept its state-best 55-game region winning streak alive with a 24-21 victory over eighth-ranked North Cobb Christian. Rockmart (5-2, 5-0) is now alone in first place in Region 7.

In upsets of ranked teams, North Hall beat Class 3A-A private’s No. 10 team, Greater Atlanta Christian, 27-23; Aquinas beat Class 3A’s No. 10 team, Harlem, 12-7; and North Murray beat Class 2A’s No. 10 team, Ringgold, 27-26.