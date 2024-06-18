Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner receives contract extension

In December, Faulkner reportedly was pursued by Kentucky to be its offensive coordinator and by Middle Tennessee to become head coach.

“I try not to get caught up in all those things because they’re gonna talk about you when it’s good, and they’re gonna talk about you when it’s bad. I try to stay even-keel with it. Don’t pay much attention to that,” Faulkner said while the Yellow Jackets prepared to play in December’s Gasparilla Bowl. “Worry about the things I can control and the things that matter to me the most. The things that matter to me the most is Georgia Tech, us going out and playing this bowl game and trying to find a way to win it.

“We’ve got a great thing going. Coach (Brent) Key’s done a phenomenal job. Excited to be here. None of that’s changed. I love the state of Georgia. My kids are happy, my wife’s happy, so I’m happy.”

Per the term’s of the recently signed extension, if Faulkner leaves Tech within the first 120 days from March 30 he would owe 200% of his base salary. If Faulkner leaves on or before December’s early signing period he will owe 75% of his base salary or if he departs on or before 2025′s early signing period he will owe 50% of his base salary.

Faulkner will not owe Tech payment should be leave after the 2025 signing period to accept a position of a head coach at an FBS program or for an on-field coaching position in the NFL.

The Jackets, under Faulkner’s direction, ranked 43rd in scoring (31.1 points per game) in 2023, 13th in rushing offense (203.77 yards per game), 34th in total offense (424.6 ypg), 29th with 22.3 first downs per game and 16th with 38 plays of 30 yards or more. Tech returns quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, wide receivers Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton and four starting offensive linemen for 2024.