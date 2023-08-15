BreakingNews
BREAKING: Bee-eating cousin of the ‘murder hornet’ found in Georgia

Georgia Tech to open season vs. Georgia Southern

Credit: Eldon Lindsay/Georgia Tech Athletics

Credit: Eldon Lindsay/Georgia Tech Athletics

The start of the Damon Stoudamire Era now has an official date.

Georgia Tech will open the 2023-24 season against in-state foe Georgia Southern, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed Tuesday. Stoudamire, hired in March, and his team will make its debut Nov. 6 at McCamish Pavilion.

The Nov. 6 meeting will mark only the seventh time Tech and Georgia Southern have played, but the second time in the past three years. The Yellow Jackets won a 2021 matchup 61-59 in Atlanta and own a 4-2 record in the all-time series.

Georgia Southern’s two wins against the Jackets came in 1953 and 1958.

Under coach Charlie Henry, GSU were 17-16 last season. The Eagles are Tech’s seventh confirmed nonconference game on the schedule, joining Cincinnati (Nov. 22), Mississippi State (Nov. 28), Georgia (Dec. 5), Penn State (Dec. 17), Massachusetts (Dec. 21) and either Portland or Hawaii (Dec. 22), the latter two matchups coming at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

