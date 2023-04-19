Georgia Tech tight end Ben Postma going into transfer portal

The subtractions from Georgia Tech’s roster following spring practice continued Tuesday, as tight end Ben Postma announced via social media that he was going into the transfer portal.
Postma followed running back Antonio Martin and defensive end Grey Carroll announcing their departures on Monday. The Yellow Jackets completed spring practice Saturday.
Postma, a 2021 signee from Cypress, Texas, played in one game in his first two seasons, unable to get on the field behind tight ends such as Dylan Leonard, Luke Benson, PeJé Harris and Billy Ward.
Postma has three years of eligibility remaining.
