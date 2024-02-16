Georgia Tech makes Cory Peoples hire official

Tech recently lost two members of its off-field staff in Kenyatta Watson and Beau Davidson. Watson, Tech’s former director of scouting, joined the Auburn staff as director of recruiting research and strategy, while Davidson, formerly the director of player personnel for the Yellow Jackets, now is the general manager for the Memphis football program.

Before his time at Georgia State, Peoples spent one season as the cornerbacks coach at Georgia Southern (2018), a season as defensive coordinator at Albany State (2017), a season as defensive backs coach at South Carolina State (2016), two seasons as defensive backs coach at Charleston Southern (2014-15), a season as defensive backs coach at St. Augustine’s (2013) and four seasons coaching defensive backs, special teams and serving as recruiting coordinator at Clark Atlanta (2009-12).

Peoples began his coaching career with a season as an assistant at Keenan High School in Columbia, South Carolina, followed by a season as a graduate assistant at Georgia Military College.

As a player, Peoples helped Georgia Military College win the 2001 National Junior College Athletic Association national championship in 2001 before transferring to South Carolina in 2003, where he earned two letters as a defensive back. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and spent parts of three seasons with the team.