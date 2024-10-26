Georgia Tech inept on offense in loss at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones stole the show Saturday by throwing for a touchdown, rushing for a touchdown and catching a touchdown.

Virginia Tech won its third consecutive game and improved to 5-3 and 3-1 in ACC play.

Georgia Tech scored first, thanks to a 34-yard field goal by Aidan Birr eight minutes into the first quarter, briefly quieting the more than 65,000 fans in attendance.

Virginia Tech took its first lead two minutes into the next quarter when Kyron Drones tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Benji Gosnell, who was wide-open running down the right seam. Gosnell had caught a 31-yard pass on the previous play to set up the score.

Birr booted his second field goal of the day, this one from 50 yards out, cutting the score to 7-6 with 5:39 left in the first half.

Once again the Hokies answered, this time with a little trickery to cap a long drive. Coming out of the two-minute timeout, Virginia Tech ran a reverse for wide receiver Jaylin Lane coming left to right. He stopped and threw a 6-yard pass to Drones, who was waiting wide-open in the right half of the end zone.

That gave Virginia Tech a 14-6 lead, a lead it took into the locker room.

Neither team could do much of anything on offense in the third quarter until a 25-yard punt return positioned Virginia Tech with a first down at the Georgia Tech 28. But a third-down sack by Romello Height forced the Hokies into a 55-yard field-goal attempt, which Zeek Biggers blocked after coming through the middle of the line.

But one play later, Pyron threw a pass directly to Virginia Tech cornerback Keli Lawson, who brought the ball back to the Georgia Tech 42. Four plays later, Drones kept an option read and scored from the 1 through the right side, making the score 21-6 with 4:50 left in the period.

That would be the score going into the final 15 minutes, a score that the Jackets never came close to changing.