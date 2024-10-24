Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said Thursday he’s still not ready to rule out starting quarterback Haynes King ahead of Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech.

“(King), if we were to play right now, it’d be a no,” Key said of King’s status. “We’re still gonna keep him day-to-day, but it’s a capital ‘H’ hopeful that he would be able to go. Those things do have different timetables. He’s improving every day. If it was something that definitely would be out right now we’d say it. But I’m still holding on hope.”

King missed Saturday’s 31-12 loss to No. 12 Notre Dame, the first game he has missed of 21 in his career at Tech. King left a win at North Carolina on Oct. 12 when he was injured in the fourth quarter and did not play the final 11 minutes of that contest.