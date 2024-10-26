Tech already was without backup running back Chad Alexander, starting quarterback Haynes King and starting linebacker Kyle Efford. The Yellow Jackets were trailing Virginia Tech 14-6 at halftime.

Freshman Anthony Carrie took over the No. 1 running back spot in the game and had four carries for 19 yards at halftime.

Haynes had 551 yards on 104 carries going into Saturday’s game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.