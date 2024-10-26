Georgia Tech

Jamal Haynes injured in first half, returns for Georgia Tech football in second half

Jamal Haynes is the Yellow Jackets’ leading rusher
Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron (5) makes a handoff to Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) during the second half in an NCAA football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Atlanta. Notre Dame won 31-13 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

43 minutes ago

Update: Haynes returned to the game after halftime.

Georgia Tech leading rusher Jamal Haynes left Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech with an injury.

Haynes had 11 carries for 31 yards when he exited in the second quarter with what appears to be a left shoulder injury, according to the ACC Network television broadcast, which showed Haynes leaving the playing field and going to the locker room, then returning without his pads.

Tech already was without backup running back Chad Alexander, starting quarterback Haynes King and starting linebacker Kyle Efford. The Yellow Jackets were trailing Virginia Tech 14-6 at halftime.

Freshman Anthony Carrie took over the No. 1 running back spot in the game and had four carries for 19 yards at halftime.

Haynes had 551 yards on 104 carries going into Saturday’s game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

