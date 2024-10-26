Takeaways from a Georgia Tech loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday

Key was asked if Brumfield was still on Tech’s coaching staff.

“Like I said, he didn’t make the trip, and that’s all the information I have,” the second-year Tech coach stated.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Hired by Key in 2023, Brumfield reportedly signed an extension with Tech in September, placing him under contract through the 2026 season at an average base salary of $425,000. Brumfield’s original contract paid him an annual salary of $300,000. He also interviewed for an assistant coaching position with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams in February.

Tim Salem, Tech’s senior football advisor for defense and special teams, oversaw special teams Saturday. Key also wouldn’t asses how that unit did without Brumfield present.

“The game was over 15 minutes ago,” Key said. “We’ll sit down and evaluate everything.”

David Shanahan had seven punts for Tech for an average of 45.4 yards per kick. Aidan Birr made field goals of 34 and 51 yards. Rodney Shelley had four punt returns for 22 yards, and Eric Singleton Jr. had a 41-yard kickoff return.

Zeek Biggers also blocked a Virginia Tech field-goal try.

Philo time

In the third quarter Saturday, Georgia Tech turned to third-string quarterback Aaron Philo.

A freshman who made his college debut Sept. 14 in a win over Virginia Military Institute, Philo came in after starter Zach Pyron (the backup to injured starter Haynes King) was 2-for-12 passing after an 8-for-10 start to the day. Philo finished 11-for-26 for 184 yards in his first ACC game and also rushed twice for six yards.

Philo’s fourth-quarter interception sealed the win for the Hokies, but it was a ball that went off the hands of Tech tight end Avery Boyd.

“It was a lot of fun. I love the game of football, I love doing what I do and just went out there and enjoyed the moment,” Philo said. “Sucks we didn’t come with the win, but just went out there and had fun.

“I just went in there, tried to give a spark to the offense. I’ll have to go back and look at the film and evaluate myself,” he said about Saturday. “You can always be better. There’s always things to improve on.”

Philo said he was warming up on the sideline when Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke told him he would go in to replace Pyron, who went 10-of-22 passing for 76 yards and threw an ugly interception in the third quarter.

Key said they had discussed putting Philo in earlier in the game but were waiting for the right series for his young QB to enter the fray.

“Not everything’s on Zach, either,” Key said. “In the first half there were some plays out there that we gotta step up and make around him, too.

“No one wants to be able to go out there and get in the game and win and move the ball, move the offense more than he does. No one works as hard as he does to get it going. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to move the ball productively the early part of the game.”

Pyron started the game because King was out for a second consecutive game with a shoulder injury. Key said he still didn’t have a timetable for King’s return, and also wouldn’t speak to the hypothetical of Philo possibly starting Tech’s next game, Nov. 9 at home against No. 9 Miami.

Philo added he won’t change how he goes about his business throughout the next two weeks, either.

“At the end of the day, you prepare for every game the same. So that’s just what I’m going to continue to do, whatever position I’m in I’m just gonna continue to prepare the same and be ready when my number is called.”

Bye week: needed

Tech now heads into November, a month in which it plays only three games in 20-day span that starts Nov. 9.

“I think a bye week is great for us to recover our bodies and get back into watching more film, see what has worked, what hasn’t worked and just come back to it,” Tech defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen said. “Make sure we get everything set and then we can be 100% focused on our next games.”

The Jackets not only were without King on Saturday, but leading tackler and starting linebacker Kyle Efford didn’t play, and neither did backup running back Chad Alexander.