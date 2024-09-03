“If you wanna play 15 games in a season, you better not be peaking at Week 1 or 2. No one really cares what you do in September. People care what you do as the season goes on. You’ve gotta continue to build and get stronger as a football team,” Tech coach Brent Key said Tuesday before the poll had been released. “When we win football games, we have to enjoy winning football games. I don’t care if you win a game by 60 points or you win a game by one point or who you play. We got put a lot of work and a lot of time into 12 guaranteed opportunities to play this game. That’s one thing that, as an entire program, and that starts with me, that we have to enjoy these things.

“We gotta enjoy these things – now it’s a double-edged sword where there’s an expectation internally from coaches and from players alike that they wanna play at a certain level. And when they don’t, guys aren’t gonna be running around doing cartwheels and flips. But at the same time we work our tails off to go enjoy those opportunities on Saturday and have fun playing together.”

The Jackets also received 86 votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll, which was also released Tuesday, putting them just outside that rankings’ top 25 teams at 26th.

Tech is one of five ACC teams ranked in the latest poll: Miami (12), Louisville (22), North Carolina State (24) and Clemson (25). Key’s team goes to Louisville on Sept. 21, hosts Miami on Nov. 9 and hosts N.C. State on Nov. 21. It also plays No. 5-ranked Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Jackets travel to Syracuse (1-0) at noon Saturday for a game televised live by the ACC Network.