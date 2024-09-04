The AP poll began in 1936, with Tech’s first appearance in 1939. The AP ranking expanded to 25 teams in 1989, just before the program’s 11-0-1 season in 1990, in which the team was named the Coaches Poll national champion and ended the season as the No. 2 team in the AP ranking.

Georgia Tech has never had the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.

Being ranked in the Top 25 is a baby step for coach Brent Key’s program, which has wins over No. 10 Florida State (winless and no longer ranked) and Georgia State. Since taking over the program, first on an interim basis in 2022, Key has compiled a 13-10 record. His team has now won six out of its last eight and Key is 5-0 against ACC teams who are ranked.

“There’s a reason why they’ve beaten so many ranked teams. (Key) injects positivity into his players and I think they like to be that underdog,” ACC Network analyst E.J. Manuel recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They like to be that team that nobody thinks they’re any good and nobody thinks they got a shot. He embodies that. I really think he’s able to harness the negativity, or the lack of attention that Georgia Tech football gets on a national basis and use it to a positive for his ball club. That’s coaching.”

Of course, the underdog role may not be something the Jackets can lean on for much longer.

Tech is a field goal favorite at Syracuse at noon Saturday. It will also be heavy favorite on Sept. 14 when it hosts the Virginia Military Institute (0-1).

The month of September then ends with a trip to No. 22 Louisville, a team that is 1-0 with a win over Austin Peay and only plays Jacksonville State between now and Tech’s visit to the Commonwealth. That could be a matchup between ranked teams — something Tech hasn’t been a part of since being ranked No. 14 and losing to No. 8 Notre Dame on Sept. 19, 2015.

But the Jackets still have work to do before then.

“Everything that we do, they set, really, a standard for the way to play,” Key said Thursday about his team during his weekly radio show. “The thing about a standard is it can get better or worse. It never stays the same. Now, the next step is, really, creating an identity. The difference in the two is a standard is what you do, an identity is who you are. It’s no different than your last name.

“I gave the analogy to the team that there’s a reason why when you’re driving in a car that you don’t look in the rearview mirror. You glance in the rearview mirror and then you move forward, you move on. If you look in the mirror too long you’re gonna have a wreck.”