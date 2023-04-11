Georgia Tech faces Auburn as tough schedule continues

Georgia Tech will try to end a slump against an Auburn team trying to do the same. The Yellow Jackets, who’ve lost their past two weekend series and have lost six of their past nine games, will face the Tigers on Tuesday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.
Tech’s two most recent two series have been against Top 25 teams, Boston College and North Carolina. The Tigers also have lost their past two league series. Auburn is 19-12-1 and unranked, as are the Jackets at 19-13.
Tech’s starter will be Logan McGuire, who initially was the Jackets’ Saturday starter in the team’s first two series of the season, but was out with an injury. He started the Jackets’ Tuesday game last week, going one inning in the win over Georgia Southern.
The Jackets rank second in the ACC in hitting (.319) and second to last in ERA (6.65). Auburn is askew similarly, hitting .291 with a 6.45 ERA.
The 7 p.m. game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
