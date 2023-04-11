Georgia Tech faces Auburn as tough schedule continues

Tech’s two most recent two series have been against Top 25 teams, Boston College and North Carolina. The Tigers also have lost their past two league series. Auburn is 19-12-1 and unranked, as are the Jackets at 19-13.

Tech’s starter will be Logan McGuire, who initially was the Jackets’ Saturday starter in the team’s first two series of the season, but was out with an injury. He started the Jackets’ Tuesday game last week, going one inning in the win over Georgia Southern.