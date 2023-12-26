Georgia Tech cornerback to transfer, running back to remain

Georgia Tech has lost another player to the transfer portal, but another decided to remain with the program.

Rivals.com reported Monday that defensive back Kenyatta Watson II intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal after Watson received his degree from Tech this month. A 6-foot-1, 195-pound graduate of Grayson High School, Watson was in on 50 defensive plays in 2023 and totaled five tackles. He also was in on 97 special-teams plays.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Watson, the son of the program’s director of scouting Kenyatta Watson, began his career at Texas for two seasons and was a four-star recruiting prospect.