Georgia Tech cornerback to transfer, running back to remain

Georgia Tech has lost another player to the transfer portal, but another decided to remain with the program.
Rivals.com reported Monday that defensive back Kenyatta Watson II intends to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal after Watson received his degree from Tech this month. A 6-foot-1, 195-pound graduate of Grayson High School, Watson was in on 50 defensive plays in 2023 and totaled five tackles. He also was in on 97 special-teams plays.
Watson, the son of the program’s director of scouting Kenyatta Watson, began his career at Texas for two seasons and was a four-star recruiting prospect.
Running back Jamie Felix, meanwhile, announced Saturday he would withdraw his name from the NCAA’s transfer portal and return to Tech for the 2024 season. Felix, from Camden County High School, played only three snaps this season – all on kick returns in the Jackets’ Sept. 9 win over South Carolina State. In 2022, Felix played in five games and was given 23 rush attempts and rushed for 80 yards, and he caught six passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Watson departure and Felix’s decision to remain brings Tech’s outgoing transfer total to 14. Watson joins quarterback Zach Gibson, defensive back Kenan Johnson, defensive end Kyle Kennard, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebacker Ashton Heflin, offensive linemen Paul Tchio, Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh, Etinosa Reuben and Bryston Dixon as players who have decided to depart Tech.
Tech announced eight incoming transfers Wednesday on signing day.
About the Author