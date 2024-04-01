Georgia Tech baseball weekly report

At the start of each week throughout the regular season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will take a closer look at the Georgia Tech baseball team.
Here’s a breakdown of the Yellow Jackets (16-10, 3-6 ACC) going into the seventh week of the campaign:
Record: 16-10, 3-6 ACC
Streak: Lost six
Rank: N/A
RPI: 79
Last Week (0-3)
Tuesday: at Kennesaw State, postponed
Thursday: lost 10-3 to Boston College
Friday: lost 5-3 (10 innings) to Boston College
Sunday: lost 16-7 to Boston College
This Week
Tuesday: vs. Presbyterian, 6 p.m.
Friday: at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Saturday: at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Sunday: at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Week in review
It was a brutal weekend in Midtown for Tech.
The Jackets saw their losing streak extend to six after Boston College swept Tech at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Eagles put up 31 runs, won Thursday’s game by seven and Saturday’s finale by nine.
In Friday’s defeat, BC scored three in the 10th, then Tech had the bases loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the inning and could only muster one run before hitting into a game-ending double play.
Tech pitching was touched up for 28 earned runs in the series.
Week ahead
Tech’s week starts with a home game against Presbyterian at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Russ Chandler Stadium. The Blue Hose (13-15) took 2 of 3 at Gardner-Webb over the weekend and have somewhat recovered from a six-game losing streak in March.
The Jackets then go back on the road to resume conference play with a trip to Pittsburgh. The Panthers (12-13, 2-10 ACC) started the year 8-1 but are just 4-12 since. Pitt dropped a series at Virginia Tech over the weekend and travels to Youngstown State on Tuesday before hosting Tech.
Tech and Pitt go into the week as the bottom two teams in the ACC’s Coastal Division.
