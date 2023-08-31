Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commits

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will look at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Tech coach Brent Key currently has 26 high school seniors committed toward the 2024 signing class, a class ranked 27th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Khamani Alexander (RB; Belen Jesuit Prep; Miami, Fla.): Alexander helped Belen Jesuit Prep to a 16-14 victory over Calvary Christian. Alexander had more than 50 yards rushing for the Wolverines (1-0), who were scheduled to host Cardinal Newman on Thursday.

Santana Alo-Tupuola (OL; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.): Alo-Tupuola and IMG are 2-0 on the season and were scheduled to play at Thompson (Ala.) on Thursday.

Jordan Boyd (LB; Silver Bluff; Aiken, S.C.): Silver Bluff is 2-0 this season after beating Socastee last time out. Boyd had a sack and a fumble recovery in the Bulldogs’ latest win.

Tah’j Butler (LB; Edna Karr; New Orleans): Butler and Karr officially open the season Friday at Landry-Walker.

Isiah Canion (WR; Warner Robins): Warner Robins lost its opener to Lee County, a game in which Canion had five receptions – all for first downs. The Demons face Northside on Friday.

Nehemiah Chandler (CB; Wakulla; Crawfordville, Fla.): Chandler and Wakulla began their season with a win over Chiles. Chandler had two carries for 23 yards and three receptions for 25 yards in the victory.

William Depaepe (DL; Moline; Moline, Ill.): Depaepe and Moline started the year with a win over Glenbard North. He was part of a defense that held Glenbard North to 2.6 yards per carry on the ground in a 17-12 triumph.

Marcus Downs (DL; Riverside; Greer, S.C.): Downs has six tackles and two sacks for the 1-1 Warriors. Riverside hosts Woodmont on Friday.

Jordan Floyd (OL; Parkview): Floyd and Parkview are 2-0 with wins over Kell and Shiloh, respectively. The Panthers are off until Sept. 8 when hosting North Gwinnett.

Demontrae Gaston (ATH; Pensacola Catholic; Pensacola, Fla.): Gaston and the Crusaders opened their season with a win over Navarre. Gaston had six tackles (two for a loss) in the victory.

Trajen Greco (CB; Mill Creek): Greco and Mill Creek are 2-0 to start the season. Greco has five catches for 74 yards to go along with two receiving touchdowns as well as 36 yards on punt returns. He also has six tackles on defense.

Trashun Griffin (DL; Bibb County; Centreville, Ala.): Griffin and Bibb County officially began their season with a victory over Chilton County. Griffin had two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in his team’s win.

Luke Harpring (TE; Marist): Harpring and Marist secured their first win of the season by beating Pike Road. Marist is 1-1 this season and hosts Savannah Christian on Friday.

Trey Horne (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Horne has 13 receptions for 163 yards to go with seven carries for 28 yards and a rushing touchdown. Horne also had 44 return yards for the 2-0 Eagles.

CJ Jackson (LB; Tucker): Jackson and Tucker are off to a 2-0 start and have a bye week before traveling to Dacula on Sept. 8. Three of Jackson’s four tackles this season have been for a loss, and the senior has caused a fumble, recorded two sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Graham Knowles (QB; Southlake Carroll; Southlake, Texas): Knowles and Southlake Carroll opened the season with a win over Eastwood. Knowles threw for 322 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, during the victory.

Trelain Maddox (RB; Parkview): Maddox has seven carries for 33 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the 2-0 Panthers.

Landen Marshall (DL; Andalusia; Andalusia, Ala.): Marshall and Andalusia opened the year with a victory over Opp and this week host Anniston.

Jaedon Matthews (RB; Saguaro; Scottsdale, Ariz.): Matthews ran for 21 yards on 10 carries and scored twice in Saguaro’s season-opening win over the American Leadership Academy.

Aaron Philo (QB; Prince Avenue Christian): In two games, Philo has thrown for 461 yards on 32 of 51 passing. The senior has completed seven touchdown passes and has also ran the ball 16 times for 72 yards. Philo and the Wolverines face Athens Academy on Friday.

David Prince (TE; Glynn Academy): Prince and Glynn Academy are off to a 2-0 start and host Camden County on Friday. Prince had a 21-yard touchdown reception in his team’s season-opening win and a 30-yard TD catch last time out.

Christian Pritchett (S; St. Augustine; New Orleans): Pritchett and St. Augustine opened the 2023 campaign with a win over Archbishop Shaw. The Purple Knights host McDonogh 35 this week.

Jameson Riggs (OL; Hiram): Riggs has helped lead Hiram to a 2-0 start. The Hornets travel to East Paulding on Friday.

Trey Stevenson (CB; Philip Simmons; Charleston S.C.): Stevenson has four tackles and has been credited with defending two passes for the 2-0 Iron Horses.

Koby Young (WR; Holy Cross; New Orleans): Young and Holy Cross beat Belle Chase to start the season and host Holy Cross of San Antonio, Texas, on Friday.

Lane Wadle (TE; Greenfield-Central School; Greenfield, Ind.): Wadle has two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown for the 2-0 Cougars.