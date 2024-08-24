Georgia Tech

College Gameday guest picker says Georgia Tech will beat FSU in Ireland

FILE - Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)
By Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Athens
16 minutes ago

WWE star Sheamus, the ESPN College Gameday guest picker for week 0, picked the underdog Yellow Jackets to earn a victory in Ireland.

On ESPN’s College Gameday, which aired its first international broadcast for the Florida State-Georgia Tech matchup in Dublin, Sheamus picked Tech to defeat FSU, while the other Gameday pickers opted for FSU.

The Yellow Jackets have been featured on College Gameday six times (including today’s game) and have yet to walk away a winner.

The Seminoles are listed as a 10.5-point favorite in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Earlier in the Gameday broadcast, Nick Saban called Georgia Tech his ACC “sleeper.”

ExploreFSU vs. Georgia Tech predictions, expert picks, odds and spread
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech
1 / 10
The sights from Georgia Tech in Ireland prior to playing Florida State on Saturday.

About the Author

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Ahead of FSU-GT game, Nick Saban says Georgia Tech is his ‘sleeper’ pick in the ACC2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chad Bishop

FSU vs. Georgia Tech predictions, expert picks, odds and spread
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Expanded college football playoff field provides more opportunities for bettors
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart talk Clemson-Georgia matchup in Aflac Kickoff game
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Ahead of FSU-GT game, Nick Saban says Georgia Tech is his ‘sleeper’ pick in the ACC2h ago
Everything Ireland native, Georgia Tech punter David Shanahan said ahead of trip to...
FSU vs. Georgia Tech predictions, expert picks, odds and spread
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How to watch FSU vs. Georgia Tech Saturday from Ireland
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role