WWE star Sheamus, the ESPN College Gameday guest picker for week 0, picked the underdog Yellow Jackets to earn a victory in Ireland.

On ESPN’s College Gameday, which aired its first international broadcast for the Florida State-Georgia Tech matchup in Dublin, Sheamus picked Tech to defeat FSU, while the other Gameday pickers opted for FSU.

The Yellow Jackets have been featured on College Gameday six times (including today’s game) and have yet to walk away a winner.