AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel

Cole Kirouac, Jaeden Mustaf sign with Georgia Tech basketball

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By
21 minutes ago

Guard Jaeden Mustaf and center Cole Kirouac signed Wednesday to join the Georgia Tech’s basketball program, Tech announced.

Mustaf, is a 6-6 guard whose dad, Jerrod Mustaf, played at Maryland in the late 1980s. Jaeden Mustaf is from Bowie, Md., but attends Overtime Elite Academy in Atlanta for his senior year after attending Carmel Christian in North Carolina last season. Kirouac, listed at 6-foot-11, is from Cumming and attended North Forsyth High School before enrolling at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, for his senior season.

“(Mustaf) has a lot of potential. He’s a really physical guard, strong and mature, and I’m looking forward to coaching him,” Stoudamire said in a release. “I’ve loved (Kirouac) from the first time I saw him because he has so much potential. I have no doubt he’ll impact our program in a major way.”

Mustaf is ranked No. 48 overall in the 247Sports Composite and No. 6 at his position.

“He’s a really good downhill driver and a good defender and playmaker,” Stoudamire said of Mustaf. “I’m really looking forward to mixing him in to the things that we’re doing here. I think he fits perfectly. He gives us a really physical presence from the guard position. He can attack, he can pass, he can draw fouls and get to the free-throw line. That will carry him a long way.”

Kirouac ranks No. 31 among centers and No. 182 overall in the 247Sports Composite. He was named honorable-mention all-state and also to the 6A Region 8 all-region team for his play throughout the 2022-23 season.

“I’m not putting any cap on him, but his best basketball is down the road,” Stoudamire said of Kirouac. “The way we like to play, offensively, he’s going to be really good. Defensively, he can block shots and defend really well. The biggest thing for us and (Kirouac) is to make sure he keeps getting stronger.”

