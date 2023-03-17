Along with speed, Keion White shows off humility at Pro Day

While a hamstring tweak suffered running his second 40-yard dash shut him down for the remainder of the day, he did more than enough in his first run, particularly given that he did position drills and some of the measurables testing at the scouting combine. Thursday, scouts had him between 4.65 and 4.75 seconds on their stopwatches. Among defensive tackles at the combine – a group more comparable in size with White than ends – only one prospect ran under 4.81.

White’s response to his time spoke again to a humble approach.

Asked if he expected to run that fast, White responded, “No, I surprised myself with that one.”

He credited his trainer, Lily Abdelmalek, the owner of DSA Training in Cobb County. White said that she hadn’t previously trained draft prospects for the combine or pro days, but Abdelmalek “took me in and was like, Yeah, I can work with you,” White said. “And she did a really good job training me up for the combine and everything like that.”

Comparing, again, his combine results to defensive tackles – he outweighed some of the defensive ends by 40 pounds – his 9′9″ broad jump outdid every DT prospect and his 34-inch vertical was better than all but one. Only one defensive tackle had more than White’s 30 bench-press reps of 225 pounds.

The combination of size and explosiveness has captivated scouts and coaches, who have told him they could seen him playing anywhere from a “2-technique” defensive tackle (lining up over the guard) to outside linebacker. Feeling gratitude for his opportunity, White seeks to take care of it well.

“Just because I get drafted first round, there’s first-round guys who do five years and are no longer in the league,” he said. “So I just want to continue to act like I’m not a highly sought-after player and work and keep grinding and doing what got me here to this point, and then actually do even more, for sure.”

