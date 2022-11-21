Keion White earns ACC honors for play against North Carolina

Tech’s defense limited the Tar Heels, coming into the game ranked in the top 10 in FBS in total offense (505.5 yards per game) and scoring offense (40.1 points per game), to season lows in points and yards (365). White did his part by pressuring UNC quarterback Drake Maye and compressing the pocket.

White became only the eighth FBS player this season with at least three sacks, four tackles for loss and seven tackles in a game and the first player from the ACC. The last Jackets player to hit those benchmarks in a game was defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu against Georgia in 2013.