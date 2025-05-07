Georgia Tech
ACC moving conference schedule to 18 matchups

The league previously had a 20-game schedule.
Credit: AP

An ACC logo is displayed on the stanchion at the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament on March 11, 2024, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
By
0 minutes ago

The ACC announced Wednesday its men’s basketball teams will play an 18-game conference schedule beginning with the 2025-26 season.

The ACC has conducted 20-game conference schedules since the 2019-20 season and last played 18-game league schedules from 2012-19.

The decision to return to an 18-game conference schedule comes after continued strategic assessment, during which the conference office collaborated with athletics directors, coaches, external consultants and television partners. This included working with multiple experts to conduct statistical analysis to examine the conference’s basketball product, metrics and scheduling.

This past season, the ACC began implementation of success incentives, which financially rewards those who invest and achieve success in basketball. Viewership incentives are scheduled to begin in 2025-26.

“As a league, we have been transparent about the importance of ACC men’s basketball and specifically our commitment to ensuring it is best positioned for the future,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a release. “Moving to an 18-game conference schedule is a direct result of our ongoing strategic review and analysis and provides our schools a better balance of nonconference and conference games, while also allowing them more autonomy in the scheduling process.

“This decision reflects our on-going prioritization to do what’s best for ACC men’s basketball, and we appreciate the thoughtfulness of our membership and the support from our television partners.”

The 18-game schedule features teams starting league play in late December and ending on the first Saturday of March. Each team will play one primary partner both home and away, as well as one variable partner home and away. Georgia Tech’s primary partner is Clemson.

The variable partner will be determined each season. Teams will play one game, home or away, against 14 of the remaining 15 teams annually.

Conference schedules for the 2025-26 season will be announced at a later date.

Following the regular season, the ACC men’s basketball tournament is scheduled to be held March 10-14 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

