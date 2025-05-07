ACC moving conference schedule to 18 matchups

This past season, the ACC began implementation of success incentives, which financially rewards those who invest and achieve success in basketball. Viewership incentives are scheduled to begin in 2025-26.

“As a league, we have been transparent about the importance of ACC men’s basketball and specifically our commitment to ensuring it is best positioned for the future,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a release. “Moving to an 18-game conference schedule is a direct result of our ongoing strategic review and analysis and provides our schools a better balance of nonconference and conference games, while also allowing them more autonomy in the scheduling process.

“This decision reflects our on-going prioritization to do what’s best for ACC men’s basketball, and we appreciate the thoughtfulness of our membership and the support from our television partners.”

The 18-game schedule features teams starting league play in late December and ending on the first Saturday of March. Each team will play one primary partner both home and away, as well as one variable partner home and away. Georgia Tech’s primary partner is Clemson.

The variable partner will be determined each season. Teams will play one game, home or away, against 14 of the remaining 15 teams annually.

Conference schedules for the 2025-26 season will be announced at a later date.

Following the regular season, the ACC men’s basketball tournament is scheduled to be held March 10-14 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.