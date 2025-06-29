Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier chosen as captains of WNBA All-Star Game by fan vote

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will captain the WNBA All-Star Game next month the league announced Sunday
Indiana Fever players, from left, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark react on the bench during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever players, from left, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark react on the bench during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will captain the WNBA All-Star Game next month the league announced Sunday.

Clark received 1,293,526 votes from fans while Collier had about 100,000 fewer.

The Indiana Fever star, who is sidelined with a groin strain, is averaging 18.2 points and a career-high 8.9 assists per game. She also led the fan voting last season, her rookie year, but the All-Star format was the U.S. Olympic team playing against a select group of WNBA stars so no captains were chosen.

Collier leads the league in scoring at a career-best 24.5 points and is fourth in rebounding at 8.4 a game.

The Fever and Lynx will play each other on Tuesday in the Commissioner's Cup final.

The 10 starters were selected from across the WNBA without regard to conference affiliation. Current players and a media panel joined fans in selecting the All-Star starters. Fans voting accounted for 50% while the players vote and the media choices each account for 25%.

The pair will draft their fellow starters from a group that will be revealed on Monday. After the starters are announced, the league's head coaches will choose the 13 reserves by voting for three guards, five frontcourt players and four from either position. Coaches can't vote for players from their own teams. The 12 reserves will be revealed next Sunday.

The two All-Star captains will then draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves.

Clark and Collier also led the initial fan voting with Indiana’s Aliyah Boston in third. Boston finished second last season behind Clark in the fan vote.

The All-Star Game is on July 19 in Indianapolis.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark eats Goldfish crackers during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) passes while defended by Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark claps from the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Fever's Caitlin Clark ruled out of Thursday night matchup vs Sparks with groin injury

A'ja Wilson scores 22, becomes fastest in WNBA history to 5,000 points as Aces beat Sun

Caitlin Clark is out again with groin injury, will miss matchup with Paige Bueckers

The Latest

FILE - Trainer D. Wayne Lukas sits atop his horse as he watches morning workouts against the backdrop of a large tent set up in the infield before sunrise at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., April 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, file)

Credit: AP

D. Wayne Lukas death: Horse racing pays tribute to Hall of Fame trainer

8m ago

Thousands set up street blockades in Serbia after arrests of anti-government protesters

9m ago

At US Senior Open, Harrington hangs on, wins head-to-head showdown with Cink

18m ago

Featured

Roey Shoshan sits inside the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody on Friday, June 27, 2025. Shoshan was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for more than a decade. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

‘Leaves a tremendous mark on you’: Georgians recount arduous journeys home

In the midst of their travels, several Georgians found themselves at the center of a war zone when the Israeli Air Force preemptively struck Iran on June 13.

‘Diseases of despair’ afflict construction industry in Georgia

Male construction workers face a suicide rate 75% higher than that of the general population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

1 dead, another critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood