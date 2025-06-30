Is EA Sports reviving its college basketball video game franchise?

"There's nothing like College Sports," another one of its accounts tweeted.

2K Games, whose NBA 2K franchise is the most popular basketball game in the market, also used to have a college basketball franchise.

Both developers ended their college hoops games due to multiple variables, not limited to player likeness concerns which froze EA's college football franchise.

A public relations representative for EA Sports wasn't able to provide further details on plans for a college basketball game. The rep referred The Associated Press back to the tweet.

A 2K rep did not immediately respond to the AP's inquiry about their plans for college basketball gaming.

