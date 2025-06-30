Nation & World News
Is EA Sports reviving its college basketball video game franchise?

EA Sports sent a cryptic tweet that hints at the revival of its college basketball video game franchise
FILE - Duke forward Cooper Flagg celebrates after scoring against the Houston during the second half in the national semifinals at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Duke forward Cooper Flagg celebrates after scoring against the Houston during the second half in the national semifinals at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

EA Sports sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that hints at the revival of its college basketball video game franchise.

Although not as popular as its college football franchise that was revived last year, EA was among the industry's leaders in basketball gaming in the early 2000s. Its NCAA Basketball games (with earlier iterations named NCAA March Madness) were discontinued in 2009.

"Bring the Madness. Let's run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame," EA Sports tweeted.

"There's nothing like College Sports," another one of its accounts tweeted.

2K Games, whose NBA 2K franchise is the most popular basketball game in the market, also used to have a college basketball franchise.

Both developers ended their college hoops games due to multiple variables, not limited to player likeness concerns which froze EA's college football franchise.

A public relations representative for EA Sports wasn't able to provide further details on plans for a college basketball game. The rep referred The Associated Press back to the tweet.

A 2K rep did not immediately respond to the AP's inquiry about their plans for college basketball gaming.

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

FILE - The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown on March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Credit: AP

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson, left, poses for a photo with his brother forward Paxten Aaronson before the start of an international friendly soccer game against Turkey, Saturday, June 7, 2025, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Credit: AP

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

