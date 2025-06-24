The NFL offseason is over and the Falcons are set to report for training camp July 23.

They’ll take their 90-man roster into the exhibition season before cutting down to 53-man roster by Aug. 26.

The Falcons, with hopes of ending their string of seven consecutive losing seasons, are set to open the regular season by hosting Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sept. 7, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Every matchup in the 17-week schedule is important, but these could have a little more significance in determining the Falcons’ success this season:

Tampa Bay opener: The Bucs, with the most experienced quarterback in the division, have won the past four NFC South titles. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has revived his career after getting chased out of Cleveland. Mayfield tossed a career-high 41 touchdown passes last season, and the Bucs went 10-7. They were knocked out of the wild-card round of the playoffs by the Commanders.

The Falcons beat the Bucs twice last season before collapsing down the stretch.

So, in the season opener, the Falcons will need to send the Bucs a message and extend their win streak over them to three games. While winning the division title has been elusive, the Falcons have won four of the past five head-to-head meetings.

The Week 15 rematch on “Thursday Night Football” could have major playoff implications.

Overall, the Falcons lead the series 32-21.

Major early-season test: The Falcons went on the road last season, in Michael Penix Jr.’s second career start, and battled the Commanders before losing 30-24 on Dec. 29, in overtime.

The Commanders went on to reach the NFC title game, while the Falcons dropped to 8-8 and ended up with their once-promising playoff hopes on life support.

The Falcons will get an early-season test from the Commanders, who will be in their second season under former Falcons coach Dan Quinn. The rematch will be the fourth game of the season at 1 p.m. Sept. 28, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels will seek to build on his spectacular rookie season. The Commanders went 12-5 last season and lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

The Commanders lead the series, 18-10-1.

AFC powerhouse: The Bills, under coach Sean McDermott, went 13-4 last season. They have been legitimate Super Bowl contenders and have made six consecutive trips to the playoffs, losing in the AFC title game last season and in 2020.

After this Week 6 matchup at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 13, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons will know exactly how far they are from for competing a championship.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was named the league’s MVP last season after tossing 28 TD passes and rushing for 12 scores.

Buffalo running back James Cook, the former Georgia standout, led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns last season.

Former Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes was drafted in the fifth round. The Falcons lead the series 7-6.

Second line in New Orleans: The Falcons return to the site of where their 2024 season went sideways. In a Week 12 rivalry game, they play at the Saints at 4:25 p.m. Nov. 23, at Caesars Superdome.

It was the hit on quarterback Kirk Cousins that led to a shoulder and elbow injury that derailed last season.

On a sack in the second quarter, right guard Chris Lindstrom appeared to trip up right tackle Kaleb McGary, who fell to the ground. Saints defensive end Payton Turner, running unblocked, put a big hit on Cousins, who fumbled.

Cousins never saw Turner coming, and receiver Drake London recovered the fumble.

The injury lead to a rash of interceptions and to Cousins eventually being benched.

The Saints are trying to rebuild on the fly under first-year coach Kellen Moore, who replaced Dennis Allen. Quarterback Derek Carr retired.

The Saints drafted quarterback Tyler Shough and have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. The Saints finished 5-12 last season. The rematch is set for Week 18 in Atlanta.

The Saints lead the series 56-55.

Operation desert storm: If the Falcons manage things correctly, they will have a very important game in Week 16 against the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. Dec. 21, in Glendale, Ariz.

Like the Falcons, the Cardinals went 8-9 last season. They have not been to the playoffs since going 11-6 in 2021.

The Falcons have struggled in Arizona. The Falcons have not beaten the Cardinals in Arizona since posting a 34-14 victory under coach Dan Reeves on Sept. 30, 2001 at Sun Devil Stadium.

The Cardinals are led by quarterback Kyler Murray, tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals used six of their seven draft picks on defensive players.

The Cardinals lead the series 17-16.