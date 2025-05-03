Former Texas Tech, Pacific guard Lamar Washington commits to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program has added another piece to its roster for the 2025-26 season.
Lamar Washington, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard, announced his commitment to Tech on Saturday via his Instagram page. Washington played the 2024-25 season at Pacific and played for Texas Tech from 2022-24.
A native of Portland, Oregon, Washington averaged 31.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists playing as a junior at Jefferson High School. He was considered a four-star recruit and a top-100 player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Washington was named the 2021 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year along with Oregon Max Prep Player. He scored 2,135 points in his career along with having 705 rebounds and 823 assists before heading to Arizona Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona.
In his first season at Texas Tech, Washington averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 32 games. As a sophomore he scored just 2.1 points per contest over 30 games.
Washington was a second-team all-conference selection in his one and only year with Pacific where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 assists per outing and set the Pacific record for assists in a season with 191 and for assists in a game with 15. Washington also led the West Conference in steals per game with 1.7.
Washington scored 40 points in a game against Washington State in January and 31 against Loyola Marymount in February.
Washington is the fourth offseason addition to the Tech basketball roster, along with former Missouri center Peyton Marshall, former Miami (Ohio) guard Kam Craft and guard Davin Remagen from Germany. Eric Chatfield Jr., Brandon Stores, Akai Fleming and Cole Kirouac signed with Tech in November, and Mouhamed Sylla is committed to Tech but yet to be announced as a signee.
