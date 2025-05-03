Former Texas Tech, Pacific guard Lamar Washington commits to Georgia Tech

Washington was named the 2021 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year along with Oregon Max Prep Player. He scored 2,135 points in his career along with having 705 rebounds and 823 assists before heading to Arizona Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona.

In his first season at Texas Tech, Washington averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 32 games. As a sophomore he scored just 2.1 points per contest over 30 games.

Washington was a second-team all-conference selection in his one and only year with Pacific where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.8 assists per outing and set the Pacific record for assists in a season with 191 and for assists in a game with 15. Washington also led the West Conference in steals per game with 1.7.

Washington scored 40 points in a game against Washington State in January and 31 against Loyola Marymount in February.

Washington is the fourth offseason addition to the Tech basketball roster, along with former Missouri center Peyton Marshall, former Miami (Ohio) guard Kam Craft and guard Davin Remagen from Germany. Eric Chatfield Jr., Brandon Stores, Akai Fleming and Cole Kirouac signed with Tech in November, and Mouhamed Sylla is committed to Tech but yet to be announced as a signee.