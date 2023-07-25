Georgia Tech running backs short on experience, production

This is the third in a nine-part position-by-position series analyzing the Georgia Tech roster, continuing with a look at Yellow Jackets running backs. Players report for preseason practice July 31, and the first practice is Aug. 1.

One of the more intriguing positions to watch during Georgia Tech’s preseason camp will be the running backs – and who likely will rise to the top of the depth chart.

Although first-year position coach Norval McKenzie opens camp with four scholarship tailbacks, one of them – Dontae Smith – has seen and done it all for the Yellow Jackets.

Going into his sixth season – he redshirted in 2018 and is using his extra COVID-19 season of eligibility – he is on his third head coach in Brent Key and his fifth position coach in McKenzie.

“Working with so many different people, you learn a lot of philosophies, you see a lot of different coaching styles,” Smith said during spring practice. “You get taught a lot of different stuff, what people are learning from other coaches in their coaching career. I take it all in and just apply it.”

Smith has 1,159 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 42 games at Tech. He had 102 yards and three touchdowns against Western Carolina in 2022, and he’s been productive as a receiver out of the backfield with 34 career receptions (including 19 last season).

Here’s a look at others in the backfield:

Trey Cooley: Played the past two seasons at Louisville (Tech’s opponent in the 2023 opener). The 5-foot-10, 197-pounder had 948 yards and six touchdowns rushing and receiving during his time with the Cardinals.

Jamie Felix: A sophomore from Camden County, Felix (5-10, 204) made his debut in Game 5, with no carries, but played in final four games and carried 23 times for an average of 3.5 yards per run.

Evan Dickens: A freshman from Roswell, Dickens (5-11, 184) played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, last season, where he rushed for 8.4 yards per carry. Before that, Dickens played Blessed Trinity, where he averaged 7.5 yards per carry. He was an early enrollee at Tech and went through spring practice.

A former Vanderbilt running back, McKenzie has coached the running back position at Furman, Arkansas State, Louisville and Vanderbilt before returning home to Atlanta.

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

