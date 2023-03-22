More new faces among Georgia Tech running backs

“For him to do this switch after how many years he’s been in college and come to offense and running back again (after playing running back in high school), because he’s done pretty well with it, I’m proud of him,” Smith said.

Smith said Felix and Martin also have shaped their bodies since last season.

“As a (meeting) room leader, they make being a leader extremely easy,” Smith said. “They do everything right, they listen, they work hard. As a leader of the room, that’s all I can ask for.”

Dickens has shown aptitude in learning the offense.

“Evan is one of the smartest freshman I’ve seen,” Smith said. “He picked it up (quickly). He knows everything in and out, does everything right, class is good. I don’t know what else to ask for.”

Smith said he and Cooley connected quickly.

“Hassan was his leader (at Louisville), so when he came in, we accepted him,” Smith said. “It was like we had known him for so long. He’s another one – he works hard, he does everything right. Also, he’s fast, so when we’re running in conditioning – also, Evan is, too – I’ve got somebody to challenge me every day.”

Smith is the leading returning rusher, having gained 420 yards on 87 carries for five touchdowns last season as he split time with Hall, who ran for 521 yards in his sole season with the Jackets. Felix is the only other running-back returnee who had carries last season (23 rushes for 80 yards). In two seasons at Louisville, Cooley ran 145 times for 709 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith has kept his attitude positive despite the turnover and four consecutive losing seasons and been patient for his turn to start. He has been a productive backup – he has averaged 5.6 yards per carry – but has started only six games.

“I want guys to be able to run, be able to catch,” new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said last week after the team’s second practice of the spring. “I don’t want just a running back that can run the ball and struggles catching the ball out of the backfield. We want to be able to get them the ball in space, throwing it to ‘em and handing it to ‘em. The biggest thing that I’ve seen out of that group is their ability to learn. They’ve done a really good job of picking this up.”

Smith gives his approval of his fifth and final position coach (following Lamar Owens, Tashard Choice, Mike Daniels and Donald Hill-Eley). McKenzie was hired by Key from Vanderbilt. McKenzie is big on the backs using proper footwork and knowing both their assignments and the offensive line’s.

“You’ve got to know everything,” Smith said.

Smith also likes that McKenzie’s practice drills are effective. He said when the team scrimmages in practice, the backs will come back to the sideline excited, recognizing the usage of a skill developed in a drill.

“I like him a lot,” Smith said.

Given Smith’s depth of knowledge about running backs coaches, McKenzie should take that as high praise.